Gold

Late on December 22, the price for gold reached the 1,810.00 mark. Since then, the price has been fluctuating with high volatility sideways around the price level. Meanwhile, the hourly simple moving averages were catching up to the price from below.

In the case of the price surging, the bullion would most likely test the resistance zone of the late November and mid-December high levels at 1,812.70/1,815.70. Above the high level zone, resistance might be found in round price levels like the 1,820.00 and 1,825.00. In addition, note the summer high level zone above the 1,830.00 mark.

However, a decline of the price could find support in the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1,805.00, 1,800.00 and 1,795.00. Below the SMAs, the currency pair might find support in the pre-Christmas low level zone above the 1,785.00 level.