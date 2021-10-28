Gold
The price of gold found enough support in the 200-hour simple moving average to surge and pass the 1,800.00 level together with the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages, which strengthened the round price level. On Thursday morning, the price was testing the resistance of the 1,805.00 level.
If the price continues to surge, it would most likely test the resistance of the 1,810.00 level, which reversed the metal's recovery on Monday.
On the other hand, a decline of the metal could find support in the combination of the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages above the 1,795.00 level. Below the 1,795.00, the 200-hour SMA at 1,786.00 might once again act as a support level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
XAU/USD key levels to watch as US yield curve flattens
Spiking short-term US Treasury yields amid increasing bets of Fed’s monetary policy normalization, in the face of strengthening economic recovery, leading to the flattening of the yield curve.
It's dog coin season as DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, and SAMO skyrocket
Cryptocurrency analysts note capital rotation from top cryptos to dog coins as the market gets overheated. The top three cryptos by market capitalization have suffered a drop in price as dog coins capture the attention of retail traders.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Gold stays fragile barring a negative surprise Premium
US economy is widely expected to lose momentum in Q3. Fed policymakers are unlikely to change their tapering outlook. Gold bears look to retain control following the failed attempt to hold above $1,800.