Gold

On Monday morning, the yellow metal traded above the 1,800.00 level. Meanwhile, support was being provided by the combination of the 100-hour simple moving average and the 1,805.00 level. Resistance was being found in the 1,810.00 level and the 200-hour simple moving average.

If the rate breaks resistance near 1,810.00, the price of the metal could test the upper trend line of a channel down pattern near 1,813.00. Afterwards, the bullion could reach for the late July high level at 1,825.00.

On the other hand, a decline of the metal would most likely find support in the 1,800.00 level and the 55-hour simple moving average.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8. 

GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid. 

Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.

Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.

Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all too familiar one, heightened Chinese regulatory concerns.

