Gold analysis: Navigating the maze of signals to a Golden opportunity

Executive summary
Gold's relationship with DXY, along with the chart patterns, presents a multi-dimensional chess game for traders. The yellow metal is locked in a corrective channel, testing the upper bound at $1,932. With DXY expected to dip, gold is poised for a move higher, albeit with limitations. Our conclusion suggests a bullish stance from $1,890 with an intraday barrier at $1,932 that offers a tactical selling opportunity.
DXY's influence
The DXY (USD Index) has completed a bullish five-wave pattern, peaking at 104.79, suggesting a potential downturn in the short-term as it moves into a three-wave corrective phase. This offers a window of opportunity for gold, which is inversely correlated with DXY. The bespoke support for DXY at 103.87 acts as an indirect "launchpad" for gold, especially if DXY's gap at 104.67 is to be closed soon.
Gold's technical outlay
Medium-Term Perspective:
-
Bullish Bat Formation: The four-hour chart reveals a completed bullish Bat pattern at $1,890, acting as a bespoke support and a magnet for future price action.
-
Point of Control (PoC): An open PoC from August 21 at $1,889 strengthens this level's importance, implying a potential reversal point for medium-term bullish moves.
Short-term perspective
-
Corrective Channel: The one-hour chart shows gold in a corrective channel, suggesting it's a tug-of-war between the bulls and bears.
-
Resistance & Support Levels: Resistance at $1,932 offers a double whammy, both as the channel top and bespoke resistance. Support levels are listed at $1,917, $1,915, and $1,890.
Trading strategy
Long strategy
-
Entry: Buying around $1,890 offers an excellent risk-reward ratio, backed by both the bullish Bat formation and the open PoC.
-
Stop-Loss: Place it around $1,880 to protect against any unforeseen downturn.
-
Take Profit: Partial profits can be booked around $1,917 and $1,932.
Short strategy
-
Entry: If gold rallies to $1,932, consider selling for a short-term gain. The resistance level is robust and offers a low-risk, high-reward shorting opportunity.
-
Stop-Loss: Around $1,940 to give the trade some room to breathe.
-
Take Profit: At $1,917 and $1,915 as they offer reliable support levels for a downward move.
Conclusion
In the labyrinth of financial indicators and chart patterns, gold’s current scenario offers an intricate but navigable path. The medium-term bullish outlook from $1,890 runs into a solid intraday wall at $1,932. This suggests that the smart money would be on buying from support levels and considering a tactical short at the bespoke resistance.
Key Levels to Watch:
-
Resistance: $1,932 (Channel & Bespoke), $1,940 (Supply), $1,952 (Swing High)
-
Support: $1,917 (Channel Base), $1,915 (Swing Low), $1,890 (Cycle Complete)
-
Point of Control (PoC) Open: $1,889 (August 21)
Traders, keep your eyes on the charts and your hands on the trading levers. Happy trading!
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment.
Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: US CPI in focus, Oracle revenue marginally misses target
The S&P 500 closes up over half a percent at the end of Monday's US session and the markets remains buoyant about Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for August.