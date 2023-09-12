Gold analysis: Navigating the maze of signals to a Golden opportunity

Share:

Executive summary

Gold's relationship with DXY, along with the chart patterns, presents a multi-dimensional chess game for traders. The yellow metal is locked in a corrective channel, testing the upper bound at $1,932. With DXY expected to dip, gold is poised for a move higher, albeit with limitations. Our conclusion suggests a bullish stance from $1,890 with an intraday barrier at $1,932 that offers a tactical selling opportunity.

DXY's influence

The DXY (USD Index) has completed a bullish five-wave pattern, peaking at 104.79, suggesting a potential downturn in the short-term as it moves into a three-wave corrective phase. This offers a window of opportunity for gold, which is inversely correlated with DXY. The bespoke support for DXY at 103.87 acts as an indirect "launchpad" for gold, especially if DXY's gap at 104.67 is to be closed soon.

Gold's technical outlay

Medium-Term Perspective:

Bullish Bat Formation : The four-hour chart reveals a completed bullish Bat pattern at $1,890, acting as a bespoke support and a magnet for future price action.

Point of Control (PoC): An open PoC from August 21 at $1,889 strengthens this level's importance, implying a potential reversal point for medium-term bullish moves.

Short-term perspective

Corrective Channel : The one-hour chart shows gold in a corrective channel, suggesting it's a tug-of-war between the bulls and bears.

Resistance & Support Levels: Resistance at $1,932 offers a double whammy, both as the channel top and bespoke resistance. Support levels are listed at $1,917, $1,915, and $1,890.

Trading strategy

Long strategy

Entry: Buying around $1,890 offers an excellent risk-reward ratio, backed by both the bullish Bat formation and the open PoC. Stop-Loss: Place it around $1,880 to protect against any unforeseen downturn. Take Profit: Partial profits can be booked around $1,917 and $1,932.

Short strategy

Entry: If gold rallies to $1,932, consider selling for a short-term gain. The resistance level is robust and offers a low-risk, high-reward shorting opportunity. Stop-Loss: Around $1,940 to give the trade some room to breathe. Take Profit: At $1,917 and $1,915 as they offer reliable support levels for a downward move.

Conclusion

In the labyrinth of financial indicators and chart patterns, gold’s current scenario offers an intricate but navigable path. The medium-term bullish outlook from $1,890 runs into a solid intraday wall at $1,932. This suggests that the smart money would be on buying from support levels and considering a tactical short at the bespoke resistance.

Key Levels to Watch:

Resistance : $1,932 (Channel & Bespoke), $1,940 (Supply), $1,952 (Swing High)

Support : $1,917 (Channel Base), $1,915 (Swing Low), $1,890 (Cycle Complete)

Point of Control (PoC) Open: $1,889 (August 21)

Traders, keep your eyes on the charts and your hands on the trading levers. Happy trading!