Gold

The yellow metal's price found enough support in the 200-hour simple moving average to start a surge, which broke the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the upper trend line of the channel down pattern. On Thursday, the price fluctuated around the 1,805.00 level, as it appeared to be consolidating.

A resumption of the surge could find resistance in the 1,815.00 level and the resistance zone located below it. Higher above, the summer high zone starts at the 1,830.00 mark.

On the other hand, a decline could look for support in the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1,800.00. Below the 1,800.00 mark, the 200-hour simple moving average might provide support near 1,790.00.