Gold
On Tuesday, the yellow metal dipped below the support zone of 1,810.00 level. However, the price almost immediately found support in the 100-hour simple moving average near 1,802.00. On Wednesday, the price had recovered and traded sideways around the 1,815.00 level.
If the 100-hour simple moving average catches up with the price, the metal could surge. A potential surge could reach first for the resistance of the 1,820.00 level and afterwards the August high levels in the 1,830.00/1,835.00 zone.
On the other hand, a decline of the metal's value could result in a test of the support of the 1,810.00 level, the 100-hour simple moving average at 108.75 and the 200-hour simple moving average near 1,800.00.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
