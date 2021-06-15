Gold
On Monday, the yellow metal fulfilled the scenario of reaching the 1,845.00 mark. The 1,845.00 level provided support and caused an immediate recovery, which reached the 1,870.00 level. The 1,870.00 level continued to provide resistance into Tuesday. Meanwhile, the 1,850.00 level was providing support. Namely, the price fluctuated in a 20.00 USD range.
In the case of the price ending the sideways trading to the upside, the metal could reach the combined resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average and the resistance of the 1,875.00 level.
On the other hand, a potential decline could once again reach the 1,845.00 zone.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD falls below 1.41 despite upbeat UK data
GBP/USD has pared its gains related to upbeat data and has slipped under 1.41. The UK unemployment rate fell to 4.7% Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.