Gold

The yellow metal's price has extended its surge. The move upwards was fueled by the weakness of the US Dollar, which was caused by the worse than expected US labour data.

In regards to the near-term future, the metal's price could reach for the 1,850.00 level and the February high at 1,855.00. On the other hand, the hourly simple moving averages have been left far below the price, which signals that consolidation with sideways trading could occur.