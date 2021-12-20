Gold

Despite initially providing support, the combination of the 1,800.00 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average failed at mid-day on Monday.

If the price continues to decline, it could look for support in the previous December high-level zone at 1,791.80/1,793.40. Below the zone, the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages might stop a decline near 1,785.00.

On the other hand, a recovery of the metal's price would highly likely find resistance at 1,800.00, before once again reaching the 1,815.00 level.