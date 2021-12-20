Gold
Despite initially providing support, the combination of the 1,800.00 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average failed at mid-day on Monday.
If the price continues to decline, it could look for support in the previous December high-level zone at 1,791.80/1,793.40. Below the zone, the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages might stop a decline near 1,785.00.
On the other hand, a recovery of the metal's price would highly likely find resistance at 1,800.00, before once again reaching the 1,815.00 level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
