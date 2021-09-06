Gold
The yellow metal broke out of the triangle pattern. The move was caused by the worse than forecast US employment data, which caused an all-out drop of the USD. The following surge ended at the resistance zone of the August high level at 1,830.00/1,835.00.
On Monday morning, the price had declined and found support in the 1,825.00 level.
If the price of the metal starts a decline, it could look for support in the 1,820.00 level, which previously provided resistance. Below the 1,820.00 level, the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages might provide additional support.
On the other hand, a surge of the price most likely would test the resistance of the 1,830.00/1,835.00 zone before making an attempt to reach the 1,850.00 level.
