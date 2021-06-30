Gold
As expected, the yellow metal's price has broken out of the borders of the descending triangle pattern. It occurred in a sharp move to the 1,751.30 level. Afterwards, a retracement back up to the 1,765.00 marks occurred.
During the early Wednesday's trading hours, the pair had declined to the 1,755.00 level.
In the case that the rate declines, the 1.750.00 mark could provide support. If it fails to hold, the rate could gradually reach for the 1,700.00 level.
On the other hand, a potential recovery would find resistance at 1,765.00 and afterwards, the 1,770.00/1,775.00 zone. Note that the 1,770.00/1,775.00 zone was being strengthened by the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
