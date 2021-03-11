Gold
The yellow metal reached the 1,730.00 mark. Moreover, it broke this level's resistance. In addition, the upper trend line of a large scale channel down pattern that had guided the rate since early February was broken.
Meanwhile, analysts have spotted and added to the chart a channel up pattern, which has guided the price during this week. This week, almost all of USD traded assets and currency pairs have revealed a minor channel pattern, which captures a decline of the USD. The XAU/USD pair is no exception.
In regards to the future, the price should remain in the pattern. However, the metal was still expected to find both resistance and support in round price levels. For example, the 1,740.00 and 1,750.00 are expected to provide resistance. In the meantime, the 1,730.00 level could provide support.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Ethereum freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900
Ethereum bears swing into action as sell signals sprout across the board. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 12-hour chart. A rising wedge pattern points to a seemingly imminent breakdown in the near-term. The MACD indicator could save the bulls from the downswing if the bullish impulse holds.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.