US yields tanked and the US dollar slipped yesterday, after the US JOLTS data showed that the job openings in the US fell below 10 million in February.
Today, the ADP report is expected to reveal around 208K new private job additions in the US last month. Any weakness in the data will clearly be cheered by the Fed doves and could lead to further weakness in the US treasury yields, whereas a stronger-than-expected ADP print could bring the Fed hawks back to the market.
And if the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is any indication of the future of the global tightening cycle, the tightening is apparently not coming to an end.
The RBNZ surprised today with a 50bp hike, versus a 25bp hike expected by analysts. The bank pointed at high inflation and strong employment, and said that there is no conflict between lowering inflation by raising rates and financial stability.
The RBNZ decision poured some cold water on dovish Fed expectations today in Asia, as the inflows into US treasuries also slowed, and reversed. In precious metals, the falling US yields and the broadly weaker US dollar pushed gold to a fresh year-high, above $2000 per ounce.
Two important questions are, whether gold could break its record, and whether it could consolidate gains sustainably above the $2000 level.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
