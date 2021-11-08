In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Indices start the new week on the front foot, drawing another bullish candle on the daily chart. On the SP500 it starts to look a bit ridiculous, to be honest with you.
Dax is more modest, inside of a mid-term trend continuation pattern. Of course, a breakout to the upside seems more probable.
I guess the star of today is gold, which is climbing higher towards the crucial resistance of 1835 USD/oz. This is where the great battle will probably take place.
Silver is also advancing higher, creating the right shoulder of the iH&S pattern.
USDJPY is going lower after breaking the crucial horizontal support, which happened after the bearish escape from the triangle.
EURCHF has a promising triple bottom formation.
AUDNZD collapses after the beautiful Head and Shoulders pattern.
The same applies to the CHFJPY.
