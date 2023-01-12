Gold reached the resistance at 1878/88 with a high for the week exactly here. There is no sell signal yet but obviously today's direction will be driven by the US CPI number, with 6.4% expected. The levels for today are very clear on the 4 hour chart.
Silver in a 1 month erratic sideways trend. This is probably a consolidation after 3 months of gains, but I must wait for a clear breakout.
WTI Crude February in a 7 month bear trend but may be establishing a short term sideways consolidation. So far we are holding a range from $73 up to $81.
Daily analysis
Gold again made a high for the day exactly at resistance at 1878/88. Bulls need to clear 1895 for a buy signal targeting 1905 & 1915, perhaps as far as 1925.
Very minor support at 1872/70 this morning then better support at 1863/60. A break below 1857 however risks a slide to 1855 & strong support at 1849/45. Longs need stops below 1840.
Silver is stuck in a range from 255 up to 2455 for 4 weeks. Today we meet a buying opportunity at 2305/2295. Longs need stops below 2280. Targets are 2330 & 2360.
Minor resistance at 2360/70 but above 2380 can target 2410, perhaps as far as 2430/40. Minor resistance at this week's high of 2450/55 so a break above 2460 should be a buy signal.
WTI Crude February beat strong resistance at 7550/7600 at the end of the day to target 7800/20 & even 7900/30 is possible. Further gains meet resistance at the upper trend line of the 6 week range at 8100.
Minor support at 7600/7580 but below 7540 can target 7470/50, perhaps as far as 7400.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0840 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2200
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2200, as investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.