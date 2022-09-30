Gold Spot made a low for the day exactly at first support at 1644/41. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce back to resistance at 1653/58.

Silver held below Wednesday's high so same levels apply for today.

WTI Crude November saw a bounce from important 100 week moving average at & 500 day moving average support at 7800/7600 & completed the bullish inverse head & shoulders pattern to confirm a buy signal. Yesterday we held just 10 ticks from key resistance at 8300/8350.

Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.

Daily analysis

Gold making a break above resistance at 1653/58 so holding above 1660 can target longer term Fibonacci & 200 week moving average resistance at 1677/81. A high for the day is expected. Shorts need stops above 1686. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for next week.

Holding key resistance at 1653/58 targets 1650 & first support at 1644/41. Longs need stops below 1637. On a break lower look for 1632/30.

Silver shot higher to retest resistance at 1890/1910. Holding here today re-targets 1870 & support at 1850/40. Longs need stops below 1835. If we continue lower look for 1810/00, perhaps as far as 1785/80.

First resistance at 1890/1910. Shorts need stops above 1930.

WTI Crude NOVEMBER longs at important support from 1 & 3 month trend line & 100 WMA at 7800, down to the 500 day moving average at 7600 worked perfectly. The potential head & shoulders pattern was completed with a break above 7920 to target 8100/8150 & just 16 pips from my ultimate target of 8250 for profit taking.

A high for the day just 10 ticks from key resistance at 8300/8350 so this remains key for today. Shorts need stops above 8400. A break higher targets 8600, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 8740/60.