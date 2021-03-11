Gold: A high for the week is expected

Gold – Silver

Gold Spot bottomed exactly at our buying opportunity at 1685/80. We wrote: outlookturns positive.This could be the low for the 7 month bear trend for Gold. I amexpecting significant gains in the weeks ahead.

Longs at 1685/80 were the perfect trade. We bottomed exactly here & shot higher tothe target of 1730 & could test strong resistance at 1740/45 today for profit taking.

Silver Spot beat resistance at 2540/50 to hit the next target & strong resistance at2610/20.

Daily analysis

Gold longs at 1685/80 now offered 50 points profit as we hit the next target of 1730& look for a test of strong resistance at 1740/45. A high for the week is expectedhere. TAKE PROFIT & WAIT FOR THE NEXT SIGNAL. A break above 1750 is a buysignal targeting 1760/65.

Holding strong resistance at 1740/45 targets 1730 & perhaps as far as strong supportat 1720/16. A buying opportunity at 1685/80 with stops below 1670. A break lowerhowever targets the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 1650/45.

Silver holding above 2540/50 meets strong resistance at 2610/20. We are trying abreak above targets 2630to target strong resistance at 2670/80.

First support at 2600/2590. Longs need stops below 2570.

