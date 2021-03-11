Jason Sen Jason Sen

Gold: A high for the week is expected

Gold – Silver

Gold Spot bottomed exactly at our buying opportunity at 1685/80. We wrote: outlookturns positive.This could be the low for the 7 month bear trend for Gold. I amexpecting significant gains in the weeks ahead.

Longs at 1685/80 were the perfect trade. We bottomed exactly here & shot higher tothe target of 1730 & could test strong resistance at 1740/45 today for profit taking.

Silver Spot beat resistance at 2540/50 to hit the next target & strong resistance at2610/20.

Daily analysis

Gold longs at 1685/80 now offered 50 points profit as we hit the next target of 1730& look for a test of strong resistance at 1740/45. A high for the week is expectedhere. TAKE PROFIT & WAIT FOR THE NEXT SIGNAL. A break above 1750 is a buysignal targeting 1760/65.

Holding strong resistance at 1740/45 targets 1730 & perhaps as far as strong supportat 1720/16. A buying opportunity at 1685/80 with stops below 1670. A break lowerhowever targets the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 1650/45.

Silver holding above 2540/50 meets strong resistance at 2610/20. We are trying abreak above targets 2630to target strong resistance at 2670/80.

First support at 2600/2590. Longs need stops below 2570.

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.

Gold News

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

Read more

