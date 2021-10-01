Gold, silver, WTI crude
Gold Spot unexpectedly rocketed 25 points.
Silver Spot broke best support at 2225/15 for a sell signal initially targeting 2165. Outlook remains negative.
WTI Crude November longs at buying opportunity at 7330/10 were the perfect trade with a low for the day here & a near 300 point recovery.
Daily analysis
Gold unexpectedly shot higher to 1762/64. This is the 38.2& Fibonacci resistance from the move down through September. If this holds we remains in a short term bear trend. Shorts need stops above 1768. A break higher targets 1775/77.
Holding resistance at 1762/64 targets 1749/47 then 1740/38. Further losses eventually are likely, targeting 1735 & 1728.
Silver beat first resistance at 2180/2200 but we meet a selling opportunity at 2240/50, stop above 2260.
Sooner rather than later we should turn lower again targeting 2185/80, 2165 & 2145/40, eventually as far as 2100/2090.
WTI Crude may enter a sideways trend to ease overbought conditions. Still a little concerned about the potential double top. Longs at 7330/10 offered up to 300 ticks profit. The only resistance of any importance is at 2021 high at 7690/99. A sustained break above 7720 therefore should be a buy signal targeting 7745/55 & 7785/95.
Minor support at 7460/40. There is a buying opportunity again at 7330/10 with stops below 7270. A break lower targets 7220/20
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.1600 despite USD rebound, US/ EU PMIs eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood, which helps the US dollar find its feet The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the key Eurozone PMI and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3500 amid firmer USD, Brexit woes
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3450, capping its rebound below 1.3500. The market sentiment worsens lifting the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Rising energy prices, worker shortages and stagflation worries weigh on the pound. US/UK PMIs awaited.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1,750 amid renewed USD strength
Gold prices eases below daily highs above $1,750 after posting a one week high in the US session. The downward pressure builds up on the renewed buying interest in the greenback, which makes the precious metal expensive for holders of the other currencies.
Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains
Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30. The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off. The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.