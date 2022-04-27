Gold hit all downside targets as far as minor support at 1890 before a bounce to 1905/07. If we continue higher expect resistance at 1914/17. Shorts need stops above 1921. A break higher meets a sell opportunity at 1930/33. Shorts need stops above 1938.

Minor support at 1890 but further losses are expected eventually to best support for this week at 1879/75. Longs need stops below 1870. A break lower is an important medium term sell signal.

Silver holding first resistance at 2380/90 for a sell signal targeting 2340/35 & minor trend line support at 2300/2295. A low for the day is certainly possible today. Longs need stops below 2290. A break lower is another important sell signal with a 100 tick drop possible.

Shorts at first resistance at 2380/90 stop above 2410. An unexpected break higher is a buy signal targeting 2440/50.