Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3 month rally in Gold just ended.

Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week.

WTI Crude April unexpectedly recovered all of Friday's steep losses yesterday.

Daily analysis

Gold crashed almost $100 from Wednesday's high in just 2 days leaving a brutal bull trap for those who bought in to longs over the past 3 weeks (& did not take the profit).

Further losses look very likely with a break below minor support at 1855/50 acting as the sell signal to target 1830/25. Eventually we could fall as far as 1790/80.

Shorts at 1882/85 worked perfectly with a high for the day exactly here. Today we can try this again with stop above 1890. A break higher however can target 1896/98.

Silver holding the most important support of the week at 2210/00 perfectly all week so far. A low for the day exactly here yesterday but longs need stops below 2185. A break lower is a sell signal & sees 2200/2220 act as resistance to target 2170/60 & 2135/30.

Longs at 2210/00 can target resistance at 2260/70 for profit taking. Shorts need stops above 2280. Strong resistance at 2300/2310. Shorts need stops above 2320.

WTI Crude shorts at 7590/7630 unfortunately stopped above 7660 for a buy signal seeing 7640/00 act as support, targeting 7720/50. A high for the day here but further gains are possible today to resistance at 7840/80. Shorts need stops above 7910. A break higher can target the February high at 7940/70 then 8020/40.

Support at 7560/30. Longs need stops below 7490.