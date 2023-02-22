Share:

Gold trades mostly sideways for a week but I think this is a consolidation in a short term bear trend & so the outlook remains negative. I think eventually we will head lower again.

Silver made a high for the day exactly at resistance at 2195/2205.

WTI Crude MAY holding a range from 7300/7270 up to 8320/50. Resistance at 7760/7800, with a high for the day exactly here yesterday. If you did short, there was a potential profit of 150 ticks.

An inside day yesterday does not help me judge direction for today in this volatile sideways consolidation.

Daily analysis

Gold meets strong resistance at 1850/53 on any bounce today. Shorts need stops above 1858. A break higher sees 1853/50 act as support targeting 1859/60, 1864/85 & perhaps as far as resistance at 1870/75. Shorts need stops above 1880.

Targets for shorts are 1840, 1835, 1825. Eventually we should retest last week's low at 1820/17. I do not expect this to hold for long & a break lower can target 1809/06.

Silver a high for the day exactly at resistance at 2195/2205. Shorts need stops above 2215. A break higher can target 2235/40 & strong resistance at 2250/60. Shorts need stops above 2280.

Shorts at 2195/2205 can target 2170/65 & 2150/40. Eventually we should retest 2125/15, although I have no idea of the timing.

A break below last week's low at 211 can target the 200 day moving average at 2100/2095

WTI Crude May still difficult to read in the wide sideways trend. A break below 7550 today targets 7680/50. Below 7400 meets strong support at 7330/7280. Longs need stops below 7220.

We should have strong resistance again at 7760/7800. Shorts need stops above 7850.