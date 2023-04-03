Share:

EURNZD longs can be tried again on a retest of 1.7320/00 (a low for the day just 3 pips above on Friday) & need stops below 1.7290. A buying opportunity at 1.7230/10. Longs need stops below 1.7190.

A break lower meets a buying opportunity at 1.7220-00. Longs need stops below 1.7180.

GBPCAD retested support at 1.6685/65 on Friday but did not bounce. We have a potential double top after holding the December high last week. It also looks like we are completing a short term head & shoulders pattern. Holding below 1.6675/85 I see as a sell signal for Monday. Shorts need stops above 1.6710. Targets are 1.6610 & 1.6560 perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 1.6480/50.

Gold on Friday I suggested that Gold is forming a sideways consolidation trend, looking like a bull flag to me. A break below 1864/60 today can target a buying opportunity at 1935/31.

Silver short term chart.

Silver beat strong resistance at 2340/50 for a buy signal targeting 2400/10. A high for the day only 6 ticks above. We have a 2 year downward sloping trend line at 2420/30 so this is key to direction for today. Shorts need stops above 2450. A break above here is an important longer term buy signal for silver initially targeting 2510, 2580 & 2610.

Shorts at 2420/30 can target first support at 2355/50. A low for the morning is likely & we could bounce back to 2410/20 so scalp these levels as long as they hold. However a break below 2340 meets a buying opportunity at 2320/10. Longs need stops below 2295. A break lower is a sell signal for this week targeting initially 2255/45.

Silver weekly chart.