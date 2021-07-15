Gold

Gold has spent much of the past week consolidating, as we awaited the next signal following a brief recovery phase from the late-June lows. The break up through $1818 highlights how we are looking for a bullish continuation here, with the next major resistance level coming in at $1853 (61.8% Fib). As such, a bullish outlook holds here, with a break below $1791 required to negate that outlook.

Brent crude

Brent crude has finally rolled over following a rise into the 76.4% Fibonacci resistance level at $76.22. The subsequent drop through $73.88 brings greater confidence of a breakdown from here. With that in mind, further short-term downside looks likely despite the wider bullish trend. A rise up through $76.30 would be required to negate that bearish outlook.