-
Gold Spot beat resistance at 1835 very briefly before reversing half way to strong 1.5 month trend line resistance at 1845/50.
-
Outlook is more negative now & we could head slowly towards the lower end of the recent range around 1805/00.
-
Silver broke higher to the next target of 2365/70 with a high for the day. Outlook is more negative for silver now in the 1 year bear trend.
-
WTI Crude March longs at our buying opportunity at 8890/60 worked perfectly again for the third day with a low for the day & eventually reaching my 9150 target.
Daily analysis
Gold hit first support at 1824/22 for profit taking on any shorts this morning. Holding below 1826/28 targets 1819/16. A low for the day morning is possible here but a break below 1814 is likely to target 1811/10 then 1805/01.
A break above 1830 however can target 1835, perhaps as far as 1840. Remember strong 1.5-month trend line resistance at 1845/50. Shorts need stops above 1855.
Silver has support at 2310/00 so a break below 2300 is likely to target 22650/60. We should pause here but a bounce may not happen in the bear trend. If we continue lower look for 2240/30.
Holding support at 2310/00 targets 2330/33. Unlikely but a break above 2340 can retest 2365/70.
WTI Crude March longs at our buying opportunity at 8890/60 (if they work again) target 9030/50 for a little profit-taking but further gains are possible eventually to 9150 today in the longer term bull trend. Remember key 12-month trend line resistance at 9310/9330. If you think WTI Crude has run too far then a retest of this level could be your sell opportunity but you will need wide stops, I would suggest above 9390. A break higher is a buy signal as long as the move is sustained of course.
Another buying opportunity at 8890/60. Stop below 8830. A break lower targets 8750/30, perhaps as far as 8610/8590.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.