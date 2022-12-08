Gold longs at the best support at 1765/60 (& the low for the week as predicted) reaches the 1791/92 target. Outlook remains positive

Silver longs at strong support at 2220/00 worked perfectly with a low for the week exactly here & a bounce to all targets as far as 2280.

Daily analysis

Gold longs at best support at 1765/60 work as we hit my targets as far as 1791/92 with strong resistance at 1800/1805 again today. A break above 1810 is an important buy signal.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 1775/73. Best support again at 1765/60. Longs need stops below 1758.

Silver longs at 2220/00 worked perfectly as we reach the 2280 target. Further gains today meet minor resistance at 2295/2300. Strong resistance at 2330/50 - shorts stop above 2365 & reverse into a long on a break higher, using 2350/30 as support targeting 2395, 2410 & eventually 2445/55.