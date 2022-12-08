-
Gold longs at the best support at 1765/60 (& the low for the week as predicted) reaches the 1791/92 target. Outlook remains positive
-
Silver longs at strong support at 2220/00 worked perfectly with a low for the week exactly here & a bounce to all targets as far as 2280.
Daily analysis
Gold longs at best support at 1765/60 work as we hit my targets as far as 1791/92 with strong resistance at 1800/1805 again today. A break above 1810 is an important buy signal.
Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 1775/73. Best support again at 1765/60. Longs need stops below 1758.
Silver longs at 2220/00 worked perfectly as we reach the 2280 target. Further gains today meet minor resistance at 2295/2300. Strong resistance at 2330/50 - shorts stop above 2365 & reverse into a long on a break higher, using 2350/30 as support targeting 2395, 2410 & eventually 2445/55.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6770 trimming early weekly losses Premium
The US Dollar fell for a second consecutive day, helping AUD/USD extend its recovery, now approaching the 0.6800 threshold. Chinese inflation figures will set the tone for the Asian session.
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0550 amid continued USD weakness Premium
The greenback finished Thursday with losses against all of its major rivals, with EUR/USD nearing 1.0580, its recent multi-month high. Market players looking for a reason to further sell the US Dollar.
Gold: Aiming for $1,800 as US Dollar weakness continues Premium
The US Dollar trades with a sour tone on Thursday, down against most major rivals. XAU/USD hovers around $1,790 a troy ounce, up for a third consecutive day but still in the red on a weekly basis. The better tone of US equities weighs on the American currency, despite the absence of a fresh catalyst.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC cooling off but an explosive move comes soon
Bitcoin price is enduring congestive market conditions during the second trading week of December. Traders may want to remain sidelined until a definitive move is made from the consolidation to avoid unnecessary losses from being on the wrong side of the trade.
Fed preview: Tightening pressure persists into 2023
Despite the strong November Jobs Report and ISM Services, market seems convinced that Fed will deliver a 50bp hike in its meeting next week. We continue to expect a hawkish message regarding the policy stance in 2023.