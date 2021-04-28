Gold, Silver, WTI Crude

Gold Spot bottomed exactly at strong support at 1770/68. Longs worked on the bounce to minor resistance at 1778/81 but we only made it half way to the next target of 1788/89.

Silver Spot held strong support at 2610/00 to target the strongest resistance for this week at 2650/60. We topped just 4 pips below here.

WTI Crude JUNE Future longs at support at 6075/65 work on the bounce to the first target of 6170/90 as we look for a test of strong resistance at 6265/75 today.

Daily analysis

Gold breaking support at 1770/68 to target 1760 then 1755/53.

Bulls need the Gold price to recover & hold above 1770 to regain control, targeting resistance at 1778/81. Above 1783 opens the door 1788/89 before the strongest resistance for this week at 1792/96 coupled with strong 100 day moving average resistance at 1801/03. A high for the week could be seen here so it is worth profit taking on longs. However a break above 1806 signals further gains, initially to 1815.

Silver holding strong support at 2610/00 & the strongest resistance for this week at 2650/60 so these are the important levels again for today. A break above 2670 targets 2685/95. A break above 2705 is the next buy signal.

Strong support at 2610/00 but longs need stops below 2580. Next downside target & support at 65/60 but below 2555 look for 2540/2735.

WTI Crude bounce from support at 6075/65 hits the targets of 6170/90 & 6265/75. However we have not made it as far as strong resistance again at 6360/80 as I write this morning. A break above 6400 targets 6480/85 with strong resistance at 6535/65.

First support at 6245/35 today. Longs need stops below 6220. Best support at 6190/70. Longs need stops below 6155. A break lower to risks a slide to to 6100/6080.

