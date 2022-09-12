Gold Spot establishing a sideways range probably a bear flag, from 1690/85 up to resistance at 1932/36. We also have 1715/18 acting as a level in the middle. Scalp while wait for a break.

Silver forming more of a rising wedge, which is still a negative pattern, so we wait for the break lower.

WTI Crude beat strong resistance at 8500/8550 & shot higher to 8720.

Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.

Daily analysis

Gold same levels apply for today with minor resistance at 1715/18. A break above 1720 can target 1726. Further gains meet resistance at 1932/36 in the sideways trend. Shorts need stops above 1740.

Minor support at 1707/04. A break below 1702 risks a slide to 1691/88 & perhaps as far as very important support at 1680/70. Longs need stops below 1660.

Silver minor resistance at 1875/85 tests on Friday. A break above 1900 this week can target 1920/30. Unlikely but if we continue higher expect strong resistance at 1970/80.

Trend line support at 1880/70. A break below 1860 is the sell signal breakout of the rising wedge.

WTI Crude October strong resistance at 8700/8800. Shorts need stops above 8850.

Shorts at 8700/8800 target 8650, perhaps as far as 8550/8500 for profit taking.