Gold 4-Hour Update Technical Overview

Mati Ur Rehman
The correction in a bullish trend is still on the way. Our first minimum target was 1219 which was hit yesterday as per the predictions.

I believe the gold correction is not over; Gold could make another dip before a new bullish rally. According to 4-hour chart, the yellow metal is moving in a small symmetric triangle range between 1233 to 1219 area. Current market price is 1225. The movement below 1219 could take gold towards new low at 1213-15 and 1201-03 in the case of extension.

The overall weekly and daily trend is bullish, and longer term expected target is 1249-51 and 1271-75.

Note: The movement and closing above 1236 will invalidate the short term bearish thoughts which I already mentioned in the chart below.

Gold

Support & Resistance

Hourly Resistance: 1230-31

Hourly Support 1: 1219

Hourly Support 2: 1215

Hourly Support 3: 1201

 

Interested in Gold technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1248.02
    2. R2 1241.31
    3. R1 1234.52
  2. PP 1227.81
    1. S1 1221.02
    2. S2 1214.31
    3. S3 1207.52

 

