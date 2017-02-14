Gold 4-Hour Update Technical Overview
The correction in a bullish trend is still on the way. Our first minimum target was 1219 which was hit yesterday as per the predictions.
I believe the gold correction is not over; Gold could make another dip before a new bullish rally. According to 4-hour chart, the yellow metal is moving in a small symmetric triangle range between 1233 to 1219 area. Current market price is 1225. The movement below 1219 could take gold towards new low at 1213-15 and 1201-03 in the case of extension.
The overall weekly and daily trend is bullish, and longer term expected target is 1249-51 and 1271-75.
Note: The movement and closing above 1236 will invalidate the short term bearish thoughts which I already mentioned in the chart below.
Hourly Resistance: 1230-31
Hourly Support 1: 1219
Hourly Support 2: 1215
Hourly Support 3: 1201
Interested in Gold technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1248.02
- R2 1241.31
- R1 1234.52
- PP 1227.81
-
- S1 1221.02
- S2 1214.31
- S3 1207.52
Our website is providing Pure Technical Analysis for educational purpose only. We are not financial consultant and doesn’t providing any signal calls for traders.