Economic activity and inflation have moderated, but underlying price pressures are still too high. We expect interest rate hikes in July in the US and the euro area. These could be the last rate hikes, provided broad inflationary pressures subside. We consider US government bonds to be attractively valued. In equity markets, we recommend sectors with above-average profitability. In corporate bonds, we continue to favour the BB segment.
Economy: The US economy should have continued to post solid growth in 2Q, showing resilience in a difficult environment. However, in view of sharply higher interest rates, real income losses and reduced lending, we expect the US economy to slow down. After a rapid decline in inflation, we expect a sideways movement after June until the end of the year. Underlying price pressures are proving more persistent than expected. The euro area technically slid into recession in 1Q, but there are wide variations at the country level and by sector. With the end of destocking in the course of the 2nd half of the year, positive growth impulses should gradually return from industry, while growth momentum in services could ease slightly. Inflation should continue its downward trend, mainly thanks to falling dynamics in energy and food prices. Core inflation could decline only relatively slowly, mainly due to the price dynamics in services.
Bonds: The US Fed did not raise interest rates in June. It first wants to observe the effects of past rate hikes and those of the turmoil in the banking sector in March/April. After this pause, we expect another - for the time being last - rate hike of 25 bp in July. By the end of the year, sufficient data should be available showing a weak economy and declining core inflation. As soon as the bond market recognises the end of the rate hike cycle, US Treasury yields should fall. ECB President Lagarde has already given hints about a next rate hike in July. After that, the ECB will decide based on current data. We see a number of factors arguing for a weakening of inflationary pressures during the coming months. Therefore, we do not expect another rate hike after July. German Bund yields should therefore remain sideways within the existing range in 3Q.
Currencies: Further interest rate dynamics tend to favour the euro, so we expect the USD to weaken against the euro. As soon as more clarity about the global economic development is foreseeable, the Swiss franc should also weaken against the euro. We expect gold prices to rise slightly in the third quarter.
Shares: We expect a moderate increase in the global equity market index in 3Q, with the US equity market continuing to outperform the global equity index. In the current environment, we recommend stocks from sectors with above-average profitability and good growth prospects, such as industrials, technology and healthcare.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 on Lagarde, more ECB-speak, US data eyed
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.0950 following ECB President Christine Lagarde's hawkish rhetoric at the ECB Forum. The pair is on the front foot, as the US Dollar struggles amid a risk-on market mood. More ECB-speak and US data are awaited.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2750 on upbeat mood
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2750, showing some resilience in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair is underpinned by the upbeat market mood and a broadly subdued US Dollar performance. All eyes are now on US Durable Goods and housing data.
Gold prepares for a rally above $1,930 as USD Index drops ahead of US Durables
Gold price is demonstrating signs of volatility contraction below $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal is looking to deliver gains as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has come under pressure due to the risk-appetite theme.
BTC flatlines while altcoin bulls rethink their strategy
Bitcoin price continues to resist falling under bears control as it hovers around the $30,000 psychological level. While the initial run-up in BTC benefitted altcoins like ETH and XRP, the current state of struggle for BTC has caused many altcoins to remain flat.
Inflation remains the market’s priority
Events in Russia have had little discernible impact on the FX market so far. Instead, the hot topic of high inflation and what policymakers are prepared to do about it remains the market's priority. This will be at the top of the agenda at this week's ECB's annual symposium in Sintra.