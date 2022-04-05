The uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, the sharp increase in commodity prices, and the deterioration of supply chain issues are dampening the economic outlook. At the same time, the inflation risks have increased drastically. The Fed has promised a faster monetary tightening, while the ECB will be normalising the monetary policy gradually. We continue to prefer equities and corporate bonds across all rating segments from defensive sectors, especially from issuers with strong clout when it comes to setting prices.
Economy
Economic growth in the Eurozone should have picked up speed again in 1Q due to the sustainable re-opening steps that we have seen. However, the war in Ukraine is now causing economic downside risks. Commodity prices have increased worldwide as Russia and Ukraine are globally important exporters of fossil energy carriers, metals, and food. The higher prices could dampen private consumption, and any new deterioration of supply chain problems affects the manufacturing sector. At the same time, the upside risks for this year’s inflation have increased. The development of the economy and inflation from here on out will depend on the course of the war and the tensions between Russia and the West. In the USA, the economic recovery has already made more progress, and the labour market has recorded strong employment growth. Here, too, we expect to see the economy affected by the high inflation and rising interest rates. The real estate market is likely to cool down as well.
Bonds
The commodity costs and the deterioration of supply chain problems have caused the upward revision of the inflation forecast for 2022. The ECB envisages inflation rates for 2023 and 2024 close to its target. If the medium-term inflation outlook does not deteriorate until the meeting in June, the ECB intends to end the bond purchase programme (APP) in 3Q. For the time afterwards, we expect the deposit rate to be raised in December. Given the strong inflation momentum, the yields of German government bonds have increased across all maturities. As soon as a gradual upward path emerges, the yield curve should flatten from the short end. The US Fed promised a faster monetary tightening with several rate hikes until the end of the year. However, it bases its model on the assumption of a continued strong economy and high inflation. The bond market, on the other hand, is already pricing in a weaker economy, the yield curve has flattened, and an inverted curve is only a matter of time.
Currencies
The war led to safe-haven flows and an appreciating US dollar and Swiss franc relative to the euro. Fundamentals suggest a weaker USD and CHF for the coming quarters. The gold price is up, benefiting from sustainably negative real yields.
Equities
Positive sales and earnings growth should support the global equity market. We expect a performance within a bandwidth of 0 to +5% amid heightened volatility. European companies are more badly affected by rising energy prices and deteriorating supply chain issues than their US peers. Therefore, European indices should suffer more from the uncertainty and the decrease in growth momentum.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1000
Following Monday's steep decline, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.1000 on Tuesday as investors await Fedspeak and the US ISM Services PMI for March. The shared currency struggles to find demand on heightened concerns over the eurozone economy slipping into recession amid a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside remains cushioned
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood, uptick in US Treasury yields. West to punish Russia while the DXY holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI.
How Ethereum price can enter buy zone before exploding to $10,000
Ethereum price shows signs of moving higher after crossing above a crucial resistance barrier. On-chain metrics also reveal a bullish outlook, adding credence to the technical standpoint.
GGPI soars on Hertz partnership deal
Gores Guggenheim stock soared on Monday as news of a partnership deal with Hertz broke. GGPI soared up to $13.30 before falling back a bit by the close, but it still gained nearly 12% on the day.