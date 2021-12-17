US equities were relatively mixed after the US published strong economic numbers. Data by the US government showed that housing starts increased to more than 1.67 million in November. This was a significant increase from the previous month’s 1.57 million. Additional numbers revealed that the country’s building permits increased to more than 1.7 million. Meanwhile, initial and continuing jobless claims also declined. These numbers came a day after the Federal Reserve pointed to more tightening. The bank hinted that it would do three rate hikes in 2022 and unwind its quantitative easing program in March.

The euro pared back some of its earlier gains after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered its interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged, as most analysts were expecting. The bank also reiterated that it will not hike interest rates before ending its quantitative easing (QE) program. It noted that the bloc’s economy was still significantly lower than where it was before the pandemic started. It will end its 1.85 trillion euro QE programs in March. But it will also continue with a separate bond-buying program totaling 40 billion euros per month. It expects to raise interest rates in 2022.

The British pound held steady after the surprise rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). The bank decided to hike interest rate by 0.25%. Most analysts were expecting the first interest rate hike will come in March. It said that raising rates now will help to cushion people from the rising inflation. Later today, the sterling will react mildly to the latest UK retail sales that will come in the morning session. Other key economic numbers to watch today will be the Eurozone inflation data, German sentiment, and Canada’s budget numbers.

XAU/USD

Gold was a major winner after the hawkish Federal Reserve decision. The pair rose to a high of 1,800, which was the highest level since November 30. The pair managed to move above the key resistance level at 1,792, which was the highest since December 13. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved slightly above the the25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic oscillator moved higher. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 1,810.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair rose to a high of 1.1363 after the ECB interest rate decision. This was a notable level since it was the highest in October and November. Therefore, it seems like the pair has formed a triple-top pattern, which is usually a bearish signal. The pair is slightly above the 25-day moving average while the RSI and MACD have also risen. Therefore, the pair could continue pulling back. However, a move above the resistance at 1.1363 will be a bullish signal.

EUR/CHF

The EURCHF pair declined sharply after the latest ECB and SNB interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1.0420, which is significantly lower than this week’s high of 1.0458. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved slightly below the 25-day moving average while the Force Index has tilted lower. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range today.