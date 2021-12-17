US equities were relatively mixed after the US published strong economic numbers. Data by the US government showed that housing starts increased to more than 1.67 million in November. This was a significant increase from the previous month’s 1.57 million. Additional numbers revealed that the country’s building permits increased to more than 1.7 million. Meanwhile, initial and continuing jobless claims also declined. These numbers came a day after the Federal Reserve pointed to more tightening. The bank hinted that it would do three rate hikes in 2022 and unwind its quantitative easing program in March.
The euro pared back some of its earlier gains after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered its interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged, as most analysts were expecting. The bank also reiterated that it will not hike interest rates before ending its quantitative easing (QE) program. It noted that the bloc’s economy was still significantly lower than where it was before the pandemic started. It will end its 1.85 trillion euro QE programs in March. But it will also continue with a separate bond-buying program totaling 40 billion euros per month. It expects to raise interest rates in 2022.
The British pound held steady after the surprise rate decision by the Bank of England (BOE). The bank decided to hike interest rate by 0.25%. Most analysts were expecting the first interest rate hike will come in March. It said that raising rates now will help to cushion people from the rising inflation. Later today, the sterling will react mildly to the latest UK retail sales that will come in the morning session. Other key economic numbers to watch today will be the Eurozone inflation data, German sentiment, and Canada’s budget numbers.
XAU/USD
Gold was a major winner after the hawkish Federal Reserve decision. The pair rose to a high of 1,800, which was the highest level since November 30. The pair managed to move above the key resistance level at 1,792, which was the highest since December 13. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved slightly above the the25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic oscillator moved higher. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 1,810.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose to a high of 1.1363 after the ECB interest rate decision. This was a notable level since it was the highest in October and November. Therefore, it seems like the pair has formed a triple-top pattern, which is usually a bearish signal. The pair is slightly above the 25-day moving average while the RSI and MACD have also risen. Therefore, the pair could continue pulling back. However, a move above the resistance at 1.1363 will be a bullish signal.
EUR/CHF
The EURCHF pair declined sharply after the latest ECB and SNB interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1.0420, which is significantly lower than this week’s high of 1.0458. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved slightly below the 25-day moving average while the Force Index has tilted lower. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range today.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?