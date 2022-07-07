Todays’ market summary

The Dollar strengthening has halted.

The US stock index futures are up currently.

Brent is edging higher currently.

Gold prices are rebounding.

Top daily news

Equity indexes are pointing up currently after Federal Reserve minutes confirmed policymakers willingness to continue raising interest rates. Wall Street edged up yesterday. Apple shares rose 0.96% on Wednesday, Google shares added 1.16% outperforming market despite Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co analyst joining others who earlier cut price target for the stock on ad spending decline concerns as recession fears linger.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.05% GBP USD +0.17% USD JPY -0.16% AUD USD +0.45%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.5% Wednesday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD slowed their retreating on Wednesday. Euro and Pound are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY continued advancing yesterday while AUD/USD continued retreating with both the Australian dollar and yen higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.37% Nikkei Index +1.86% Hang Seng Index +0.99% Australian Stock Index +0.46%

The US stock index futures are up currently ahead of Bureau of Labor Statistics report on unemployment claims due today at 14:30 CET and St Louis Fed President James Bullard speech at 19:00 CET. The three main US stock indexes booked gains ranging from 0.2% to 0.4% Wednesday despite the Institute for Survey Management's services index decline.

European stock indexes are higher currently after closing up yesterday led by retail shares. Asian stock indexes futures are rising today with Japan’s Nikkei leading gains.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +1.14% WTI Crude +0.86%

Brent is edging higher currently. Prices fell yesterday on energy demand concerns as potential global recession fears linger. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 1% but is higher currently. Brent crude lost 2% to $100.69 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.37%

Gold prices are rebounding currently. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1738.59 an ounce on Wednesday.

