Todays’ market summary
The Dollar strengthening has halted.
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down again.
Brent is edging up currently.
Gold prices are gaining.
Top daily news
Equity index futures are mostly rising currently following a rebound on Wall Street Thursday as West hit Russia with new sanctions. Apple shares regained 1.53% amid news authorized Apple service technicians might be able to make Face ID repairs on iPhone XS and newer phones without needing to replace the entire device, Microsoft stock jumped 5.11% outperforming market on Thursday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.02%
|GBP USD
|+0.26%
|USD JPY
|+0.19%
|AUD USD
|+0.29%
The Dollar strengthening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, jumped 0.9% Thursday as the US Labor Department reported 232 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 249 thousand the previous week.
Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD accelerated sharply their retreating. Euro and Pound are higher against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD reversed its climbing while USD/JPY’s reversed its sliding yesterday with both the Australian dollar and yen higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.34%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.79%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.5%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.67%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down again currently ahead of Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge Personal Consumption Expenditures Index report at 14:30 CET today. US stock market ended sharply higher on Thursday as US President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia Moscow began an all-out invasion of Ukraine. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.3% to 3.3% led by tech stocks.
European stock indexes futures are mixed currently after closing sharply lower Thursday led by bank shares. Asian indexes are rising mostly today with Nikkei leading gains.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.2%
|WTI Crude
|+1.3%
Brent is edging up currently. Prices ended higher yesterday after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday. Russia is the second-largest oil exporter, and there were reports at least three major buyers of Russian oil were unable to open letters of credit from Western banks to cover purchases on Thursday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 0.8% and is higher currently. Brent crude rose 2.3% to $99.08 a barrel on Thursday while touching a high of $105.79.
Gold Market News
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.44%
Gold prices are gaining today. Spot gold ended 0.25% lower closing at $1902.94 on Thursday, after jumping to $1,974.34, the highest level since September 2020.
