Top daily news
Equities markets are advancing currently after SP 500 ended at a record on Wednesday as President Biden again called for $2 trillion infrastructure investment. Amazon shares rose 1.72% as Jeff Bezos stated he is “supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate” after a week ago Biden called out Amazon for not paying federal income tax saying “I’m going to put an end to that”, Tesla stocks fell 2.99% Wednesday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.09%
|GBP USD
|+0.14%
|USD JPY
|-0.19%
|AUD USD
|+0.61%
The Dollar weakening has resumed currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 13:30 CET expected to show 682 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 719 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Wednesday despite Bureau of Economic Analysis report US trade deficit rose to $71.1 billion in February from $67.8 billion a month earlier.
EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued sliding yesterday despite Markit report final eurozone composite purchasing manager’s index came in at 53.2, up from 48.8 in February and above the 52.5 flash estimate. Both euro and Pound are higher against the dollar currently. AUD/USD reversed its climbing while USD/JPY reversed its sliding Wednesday with the dynamics reversed for both currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.01%
|Nikkei Index
|-2.01%
|GB 100 Index
|+0.86%
|Hang Seng Index
|+1.53%
|Australian Stock Index
|+1.02%
The US stock futures are up currently after ending mixed on Wednesday as Fed minutes showed most policymakers viewed inflation as stable. SP 500 edged to a record as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen campaigned for a global minimum corporate tax that would align other major economies with Biden's administration plan to increase business taxes to finance the broad $2 trillion plan to spend on roads, railways, broadband, clean energy and semiconductor manufacture. The three main US stock indexes booked returns ranging from -0.07% to 0.15%.
European stock indexes are higher currently after a mixed session Wednesday with health care stocks leading losses. Asian stock indexes are rising today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading gains.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.63%
|WTI Crude
|-0.66%
Brent is pulling back currently. Prices crawled up Wednesday after Energy Information Administration report US crude stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)futures gained 0.7% but is lower currently. June Brent crude added 0.7% to $63.16 a barrel on Wednesday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.41%
Gold prices are edging up today. April gold slipped 0.1% to $1741.60 an ounce on Wednesday, the first loss in 5 sessions.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
