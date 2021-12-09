The price of crude oil declined slightly even after the United States moved to tighten enforcement of sanctions against Iran. According to the Wall Street Journal, the State Department will send a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The goal will be to warn banks and other companies in the country to avoid dealing with Iran. Failure to do this will lead to sanctions, which could negatively impact them. Biden’s policies are relatively different from what he promised during the campaign. At the time, he blamed Trump for leaving the nuclear deal reached during the Obama administration. He then pledged to go back to the deal, but the administration has grown frustrated by Tehran’s nuclear program.
UK stocks retreated slightly as the Omicron risks rose. The index declined by about 0.15% after Boris Johnson unveiled new rules as the country deals with a rising number of cases. Some of the measures that were announced include new vaccine passports, mask mandates, and encouraging people to work from home. The government also announced new measures that will hit restaurants and pubs. The index also rose after strong updates from Rolls-Royce Holdings and Frasers Group. Rolls-Royce expects that it will be cash-flow positive this year. Frasers Group, the parent company of Sports Direct, also published strong results but it warned against lockdowns.
Global stocks retreated as investors took profits and worried about the new Covid-19 variant. In the United States, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices also turned lower. Another concern traders are having is Evergrande, the giant Chinese property company. The crisis deepened after the company defaulted on dollar debt for the first time. This triggered a rate cut to “restricted default” by Fitch. This move signals the end for Evergrande, which has about $300 billion in debt. Other real estate firms in China have also struggled. For example, Kaisa defaulted after it missed a $400 million bond payment.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP pair tilted higher today. It is trading at 0.8578, which is slightly above the intraday low of 0.8560. On the four-hour chart, the pair is above the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages. It is also approaching the important resistance level at 0.8595, which was the highest level on November 5th. The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) has also moved slightly above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 0.8600.
NZD/USD
The NZDUSD pair was little changed today as investors wait for the upcoming US inflation data. The pair is trading at 0.6800, which is a few points below the intraday high of 0.6820. On the four-hour chart, the pair is at the same level as the 25-day moving average. It is also slightly below the key resistance level at 0.6860, which was the lowest level on September 29th. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range ahead of the inflation data.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair ticked lower as worries over the Omicron variant rose. It is trading at 1.1316, which is slightly below the intraday high of 1.1385. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved between the middle and upper line of the Bollinger Bands. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has tilted lower. Still, the pair will likely bounce back and retest the lowest level of 1.1385.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed
Gold, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US CPI Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?