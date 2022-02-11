American stocks are set to drop for the second straight day as investors predicted that the Federal Reserve will embrace a more hawkish stance. Futures tied to the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices declined by 30 and 10 points respectively. The two indices erased 526 and 305 points on Thursday. The main concern is that inflation is getting out of hand. Data showed that the headline inflation rose to 7.5% in January while the core CPI rose to 5.5%. The situation is set to worsen as Canada’s protestors continued blocking key border points. An analyst at TD Ameritrade told FT:

“It’s very likely that they will hike faster and probably will hike at consecutive meetings. There are a multitude of arguments for going more quickly and I think the market is realising it.”

The British pound held steady above a key support level as the market reflected on the latest UK GDP data. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the UK economy contracted at a slower pace than expected. The economy rose by 7.5% in 2021 vs 2020 as the impact of the Covid-19 variant waned. Output declined by 0.2% between November and December, which was better than the expected drop of 0.6%. In the fourth quarter, the economy remained about 0.4% below where it was in 2019. Additional data like industrial and manufacturing production underperformed.

The price of crude oil held steady after the latest repot by IEA. The Paris-headquartered International Energy Agency said that part of the current price rally was because of technical issues in countries like Nigeria, Angola, and Malaysia. As a result, OPEC+ was still producing about 900k barrels per day less in February than it did in January. The agency believes that Saudi Arabia and the UAE could ease the volatility by pumping more oil. Another reason why oil prices have risen is the ongoing crisis between Western countries and Russia.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair held steady on Friday after the latest report by IEA. The pair rose to a high of 91.51, which was the highest level since Wednesday this week. The pair remains above the important resistance of 90.0. It also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has formed a bearish divergence pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the price will keep rising as investors target the key resistance at 92.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair erased most of the gains it made earlier today as investors worried about the rising inflation. The pair is trading at 1.1400, which is slightly below this week’s high of 1.1496. It is between the lower and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands while the Relative Strength Index has also formed a bearish divergence. Therefore, the pair will likely end the week in this range.

EUR/GBP

The EURGBP pair declined after the latest UK GDP data. The pair slipped to a low of 0.8395, which is significantly below this month’s high of 0.8477. It has moved below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Also it has moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Williams %R has moved to the oversold level. Other oscillators like the MACD have also moved lower. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling.