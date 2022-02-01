Todays’ market summary
The Dollar weakening is intact.
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down.
Brent is steady currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today.
Gold prices are edging up currently.
Top daily news
Stocks are mostly rising currently after Wall Street rally continued on Monday. Tesla shares rallied 10.68% after Credit Suisse upgraded the electric automaker to “outperform,” Sony shares rose 3.96% on Monday amid news Sony will buy Bungie, former Microsoft video-game studio, for $3.6B.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EURUSD
|+0.25%
|GBPUSD
|+0.26%
|USDJPY
|-0.15%
|AUDUSD
|+0.21%
The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.7% on Monday despite ISM-Chicago report business activity in the Chicago area accelerated in January for the second month in a row.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD accelerated their climbing Monday despite report eurozone gross domestic product growth slowed in the fourth quarter of 2021, in line with expectations, to 0.3% over quarter for a 4.6% annual gain. Both Pound and euro are higher against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD reversed its sliding yesterday while USD/JPY accelerated retreating with both yen and the Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently despite the Reserve Bank of Australia maintaining its cash rate at 0.1% on Tuesday, against market expectations for a rate hike, although the RBA ended its bond buying program as forecast.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.09%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.33%
|GB 100 Index
|+0.15%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.78%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down ahead of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Purchasing Managers' Index report at 16:00 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields inched down to 1.775% currently. The three main US stock index benchmarks booked daily gains in the range of 1.2% to 3.4% Monday led by consumer discretionary stocks.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending sharply higher Monday led by tech shares. Asian indexes are up today in thin trading with markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore closed for a holiday.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.03%
|WTI Crude
|-0.01%
Brent is steady currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices advanced yesterday. US West Texas Intermediate WTI rose 1.5% and is little changed currently. Brent gained 1.3% to $91.21 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.32%
Gold prices are edging up currently. April gold added 0.6% to $1796.40 an ounce on Monday, but posted nearly 2% loss for the month Jan.
