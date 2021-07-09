The British pound was little changed on Friday after the relatively disappointing economic data from the UK. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the economy expanded by 0.8% in May, lower than the previous expansion of 2.0%. This decline is a sign that the economic growth started to weaken even as the economy continued to reopen. Further data showed that the UK industrial production rose by 0.8% while the manufacturing production fell by 0.1%. The two were below the median estimate of 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Additionally, the UK construction output declined by 0.8% after falling by 0.7% in the previous month.

Global stocks rebounded after falling sharply on Thursday. In the United States, Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose by 155 and 12 points respectively. In Europe, major indices like the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 rose by more than 0.50%. The rebound coincided with the rally of global bond yields. The US, German, and UK 10-year bond yields all rose by more than 4%. This price action in stocks is probably a relief rally after indices declined by more than 1% on Thursday. Still, investors are afraid of slow recovery after PMI data published this week showed that some sectors were started to slow down. Also, there are concerns about the spreading Delta variant of coronavirus.

The Australian dollar rose today after the relatively mixed economic data from China. Numbers published earlier today showed that the country’s consumer and producer price index declined in June. The CPI declined to -0.4% while the PPI declined from 9.0% to 8.8%. Additional data showed that the country’s outstanding loan growth increased from 12.2% in May to 12.3% in June. Social financing in the country more than doubled. Economic data from China is important for Australia because of the close relationship between the two countries. China buys most of Australia’s goods and services.

AUD/NZD

The AUDNZD price rose to a high of 1.0710 after the latest mixed data from China. The pair moved above the upper side of the descending channel shown in yellow. It is also at the upper side of the Bollinger Bands and along the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also risen from the oversold level of 30 to 55. Still, the pair will likely resume the downward trend as bears target the lower side of the channel at 1.0658.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair rose to a high of 1.1856, which was along the upper side of the descending yellow channel. The pair is also at the same level as the 25-day moving average while the DeMarker and MACD indicators have kept rising. It is also slightly above the dots of the Parabolic SAR indicator. Therefore, like the AUD/NZD, the pair will likely resume the downward trend as bears target the lower side of the channel.

US 30

The Dow Jones futures rose to a high of $34,560 as investors rushed to buy the dips. On the four-hour chart, the index is at the same level as the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the signal and histogram of the MACD is below the neutral line. The bullish trend will likely continue during the American session although a pullback can’t be ruled out.