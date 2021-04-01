Top daily news
Equities markets are advancing currently after technical shares rallied Wednesday following President Joe Biden's announcement about $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Apple shares rose 1.88%, Tesla jumped 5.08% Wednesday as Biden asked Congress to sustain tax incentives that encourage more motorists to buy electrical vehicles.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.07%
|GBP USD
|-0.09%
|USD JPY
|+0.87%
|AUD USD
|-0.44%
The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 13:30 CET expected to show 678 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 684 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.1% Wednesday despite ADP report private US employment jumped by 517,000 in March, after the 176,000 gain in February.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding yesterday despite Eurostat report core consumer price index rose 0.9% over month in March after 1.1% increase in February, when a 1.1% increase was forecast. Euro is higher against the Dollar currently while Pound is down. AUD/USD continued its sliding while USD/JPY sustained its climbing Wednesday with the dynamics intact for both currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.08%
|GB 100 Index
|+0.09%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.75%
|Hang Seng Index
|+1.9%
The US stock futures are up currently after ending mixed on Wednesday as President Biden outlined a broad $2 trillion plan to re-make the US economy including spending on roads, railways, broadband, clean energy and semiconductor manufacture. The three main US stock indexes booked returns ranging from -0.3% to 1.54%.
European stock indexes are higher currently after a bearish session Wednesday with bank stocks leading losses. Asian stock indexes are rising today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading gains.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.9%
|WTI Crude
|+1.2%
Brent is up currently. Prices retreated Wednesday after new lockdowns in Europe spurred concerns about fuel consumption and a downcast demand outlook from OPEC and its allies ahead of their meeting to decide on production curbs. President Emmanuel Macron ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are set to meet today to decide on output policy. OPEC+ downgraded oil demand growth forecast for this year by 300,000 barrels per day. Prices fell despite Energy Information Administration report US crude stocks fell unexpectedly by 876,000 barrels last week as refinery runs increased. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures lost 2.3% but is higher currently. June Brent crude fell 2.2% to $62.74 a barrel on Wednesday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.6%
Gold prices are extending gains today. April gold rose 1.8% to $1713.80 an ounce on Wednesday but recorded biggest quarterly loss in over 4 years.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after blockbuster US data
EUR/USD is trading back below 1.1750 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI smashed estimates with 64.7 points, the highest since 1983. Signs of robust US economic activity are boosting the dollar.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.