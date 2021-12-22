The British pound rose slightly even after the relatively weak GDP numbers published today. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) downgraded its previous estimate of the country’s third-quarter growth. It estimated that the country’s economy expanded by 1.1% in the quarter, slower than the previous estimate of 1.3%. This means that the country’s economy is about 1.5% smaller than at the end of 2019. The sterling rose after Boris Johnson said that his government will not impose another lockdown this year. Also, a report from the UK showed that the symptoms of Omicron were not as severe. The UK also ordered more anti-Covid pills from Pfizer and Moderna.

Global stocks were relatively mixed today as investors reflected on Tuesday’s rally that pushed most indices up by more than 1%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.2% while the DAX and CAC 40 were barely moved. Travel, hospitality, and entertainment stocks were among the best performers in Europe. In the United States, Dow Jones futures rose by about 27 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices were barely moved. Treasuries were also little changed today. Still, thinner markets ahead of Christmas could lead to more volatility in the market.

The price of crude oil was little changed on Wednesday as investors reflected on the latest inventory data by the American Petroleum Institute (API). The data revealed that US inventories declined by more than 3.6 million barrels last week. This decline was better than the median estimate of 2.6 million barrels. Later today, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish the official inventory numbers. Oil is also rising as investors assess the impact of the Omicron variant on global travel.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair rose slightly after positive news about the Omicron variant. The pair rose to a high of 1.1300, which was slightly higher than this week’s low of 1.1230. On the four-hour chart, the pair is between the rectangle pattern that is shown in red. It has also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range today.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair popped to the highest level since December 17th. The pair is trading at 1.3321, which is significantly higher than this week’s low of 1.3170. It moved higher than the key resistance at 1.3273. It is above the 25-day moving average while the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) moved above the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising during the American session.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair tilted upwards as demand for crude oil rose. The pair is trading at 73.89, which is substantially higher than Tuesday’s low at 72.30. The pair is slightly below the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. It is also slightly below the key resistance level at 75.47. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising ahead of US inventories data.