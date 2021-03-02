Top daily news

Stock markets are mostly down currently following a rebound on Monday while US Treasury yields retreated. Apple shares extended gains while Apple bought back $27.64 billion of its own shares in the December quarter, according to Standard & Poor's - shares rallied 5.39%, Facebook stocks closed up 2.83%.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -2.2% GBP USD -0.36% USD JPY 0.88% AUD USD -2.1%

The Dollar strengthening is intact currently The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Monday as Institute for Supply Management reported US manufacturing activity increased to a three-year high in February.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding Monday despite the Markit report final manufacturing PMI reading for the euro-zone came in at 57.9, up from a flash estimate of 57.7. Both euro and Pound are lower currently against the Dollar. AUD/USD reversed its sliding as USD/JPY slowed its climbing yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the greenback currently as Australia's central bank stood pat while committing to keep 3-year bond yields low.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.45% GB 100 Index -0.58% Nikkei Index -0.86% Hang Seng Index -1.59% Australian Stock Index -1.21%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are lower currently ahead of Federal Open Market Committee members Brainard and Daly speeches today scheduled for 19:00 CET and 20:00 CET respectively. The three US main stock benchmarks ended solidly higher Monday recording gains ranging from 2.0% to 3.0% led by technology shares.

European stock indexes are down currently after ending higher yesterday led by travel and leisure stocks. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading losses.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.48% WTI Crude -0.42%

Brent is extending losses today ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed lower Monday despite reports OPEC oil output fell in February as a voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia added to agreed reductions under a pact with major producers. Investors are concerned that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, would soon increase oil output. The group meets on Thursday and could discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day of crude back into the market. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 1.4%. Brent fell 1.1% to $63.69 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.36%

Gold prices are extending losses today. April gold lost 0.3% to $1723 an ounce on Monday, the fifth straight session loss.

