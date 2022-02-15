Todays’ market summary

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up

Top daily news

Stock index futures are pointing in different directions currently after Wall Street retreat continued on Monday as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US embassy would be relocated from Kyiv to Lviv due to "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces". Facebook shares lost 0.84% amid news Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta - saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans, Tesla shares rose 1.83% on Monday outperforming market after reports Tesla is receiving competing bids for building second Gigafactory in China.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.35% GBP USD +0.22% USD JPY +0.04% AUD USD -0.3%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% on Monday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued their sliding Monday. Both Pound and euro are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed its sliding yesterday while AUD/USD slowed its retreating with the yen higher against the Greenback currently and the Australian dollar lower still.

Stock market news

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics report on US Producer Price Index at 14:30 CET today. The three main US stock index benchmarks booked daily returns in the range of -0.49% to 0.03% Monday as St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reiterated his call for a faster interest rake hike timeline, saying the central bank's "credibility is on the line" in its battle against rising prices.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending sharply lower Monday led by bank shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hang Seng index leading losses.

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.07% Hang Seng Index -0.51% Australian Stock Index -0.31%

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -1.1% WTI Crude -1.3%

Brent is edging lower currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices advanced yesterday with United States seeing no "tangible sign" of de-escalation of Russian forces on the Ukraine border. US West Texas Intermediate WTI rose 2.5% but is lower currently. Brent gained 2.2% to $96.48 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.3%

Gold prices are edging down currently . Spot gold added 0.7% to $1871.10 an ounce on Monday.

