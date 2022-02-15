Todays’ market summary
-
The Dollar strengthening has halted
-
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up
-
Brent is edging lower currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today.
-
Gold prices are edging down currently
Top daily news
Stock index futures are pointing in different directions currently after Wall Street retreat continued on Monday as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US embassy would be relocated from Kyiv to Lviv due to "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces". Facebook shares lost 0.84% amid news Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta - saying the company has unlawfully collected biometric data on Texans, Tesla shares rose 1.83% on Monday outperforming market after reports Tesla is receiving competing bids for building second Gigafactory in China.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.35%
|GBP USD
|+0.22%
|USD JPY
|+0.04%
|AUD USD
|-0.3%
The Dollar strengthening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% on Monday.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued their sliding Monday. Both Pound and euro are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed its sliding yesterday while AUD/USD slowed its retreating with the yen higher against the Greenback currently and the Australian dollar lower still.
Stock market news
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics report on US Producer Price Index at 14:30 CET today. The three main US stock index benchmarks booked daily returns in the range of -0.49% to 0.03% Monday as St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reiterated his call for a faster interest rake hike timeline, saying the central bank's "credibility is on the line" in its battle against rising prices.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending sharply lower Monday led by bank shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hang Seng index leading losses.
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.07%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.51%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.31%
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-1.1%
|WTI Crude
|-1.3%
Brent is edging lower currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices advanced yesterday with United States seeing no "tangible sign" of de-escalation of Russian forces on the Ukraine border. US West Texas Intermediate WTI rose 2.5% but is lower currently. Brent gained 2.2% to $96.48 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.3%
Gold prices are edging down currently . Spot gold added 0.7% to $1871.10 an ounce on Monday.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs following “dovish” FOMC minutes approaching 1.1400
The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day. Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR. Technicaly, EUR is neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.