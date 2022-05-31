Todays’ market summary
The Dollar weakening has halted.
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down.
Brent rally is intact currently after the European Union agreed to slash oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022.
Gold prices are edging down currently.
Top daily news
Equity indexes are pointing in different directions currently ahead of US markets reopening after data on Monday showed German inflation surged more than expected in May. Japanese carmaker Subaru’s shares jumped 4.06% amid reports Subaru’s legendary WRX is set to be re-imagined by Britain’s Prodrive, Deutsche Bank shares rose 2.4% outperforming market on Monday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.39%
|GBP USD
|-0.33%
|USD JPY
|+0.05%
|AUD USD
|-0.25%
The Dollar weakening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% on Monday.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD accelerated their climbing Monday while the federal statistics office Destatis reported German inflation surged 8.7% in May instead of expected 7.9%. Both pairs are down currently. AUD/USD slowed its advancing yesterday while USD/JPY slowed its sliding with both the yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.65%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.44%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.99%
|Australian Stock Index
|-1.01%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index report at 15:45 CET with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes inching up to 2.846%. US stock market was closed yesterday for Memorial Day holiday however index futures rose - SP 500 e-mini futures rose 0.3%, having rallied 6.6% last week.
European stock indexes are down currently ahead of eurozone inflation data due today at 11:00 CET. Indexes closed up Monday led by tech shares. Asian indexes are mixed today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leading gains while the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported Japan's industrial output dropped sharply in April due to lower Chinese demand.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.88%
|WTI Crude
|+1.3%
Brent rally is intact currently after the European Union agreed to slash oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022. Prices advanced to two-month high yesterday as Shanghai announced an end to its two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown. US West Texas Intermediate WTI added 1.7% and is higher currently. Brent gained 1.9% to $121.67 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.07%
Gold prices are edging down currently . Spot gold yesterday closed up 0.17% at $1855.97 an ounce on Monday.
