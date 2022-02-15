European and American equities tilted higher on Tuesday as the tensions on Ukraine appeared to ease. Media reports said that Russia was returning some troops to their bases after completing military exercises. That signaled that Russia was willing to de-escalate as talks with Western governments continued. Putin held talks with Olaf Scholz of Germany to deliberate on key issues. He warned Putin about the economic sanctions that would be levied, including on Nord Stream 2, the pipeline that connects Russia with Germany.
The Japanese yen weakened slightly against the US dollar after the latest GDP data from Japan. According to the statistics agency, the country’s GDP expanded by 1.3% in the fourth quarter and by 5.4% on a year-on-year basis. While these numbers were positive, they were worse than what analysts were expecting. The agency attributed the performance to capital expenditure and weak external demand, which rose by 0.4% and 0.2%. They were offset by strong consumer demand, which rose by 2.7% in the quarter.
The euro held steady against the US dollar after the mixed economic numbers from Europe. According to Eurostat, the bloc’s trade deficit widened to the highest level in 13 years as energy prices rose. Goods imports rose by 36.7% in December compared with the same month in 2020. Exports rose by 14.1% in the same period, leading to a trade deficit of more than 9.7 billion euros. In 2021, its trade surplus narrowed to 128.4 billion euros. Other numbers from Europe showed that the economy expanded by 4.6% in Q4.
EUR/GBP
The EURGBP pair moved higher after the latest EU GDP and UK employment numbers. It is trading at 0.8372, which is slightly higher than the intraday low of 0.8346. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved below the 25-day moving average while the MACD has moved below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the downward trend as bears target the next key support at 0.8342.
GER30
The DAX index jumped sharply as tensions regarding Ukraine eased. It rose to a high of 15,372, which was higher than this week’s low of 14,830. On the four-hour chart, the index moved slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It also jumped above the key resistance level at 15,000. Oscillators like the William % Range have also risen sharply. Therefore, the index will likely keep rising if the tensions on Ukraine ease.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair jumped sharply after the latest economic data from Europe. On the four-hour chart, it formed a hammer candlestick pattern on Monday. It then rose to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It remains below the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index has tilted higher. Therefore, the pair will keep rising as bulls target the 23.6% retracement level at 1.1400.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs following “dovish” FOMC minutes approaching 1.1400
The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day. Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR. Technicaly, EUR is neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.