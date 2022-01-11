European and American equities staged a relief rally as investors rushed to buy the dip ahead of Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearings. In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by about 80 points each. In Europe, the German DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 indices rose by over 1.20%. This performance also coincided with a sharp decline in American bond yields, with the 10 and 30-year yields falling to 1.76% and 2.07%, respectively. Analysts will be watching for key utterances by Jerome Powell, the current Fed chair, who will be grilled by American senators.

The US dollar moved sideways against key currencies ahead of Powell’s testimony. In it, he will likely be asked about what the bank intends to do about the rising consumer inflation in the US. He will also be grilled on the Fed’s assessment that inflation was transitory. Looking ahead, the US dollar will also react to statements by other Fed officials like Loretta Mester and Esther George. These statements will come a day ahead of the latest American consumer price index (CPI) data. Earlier today, the OECD said that inflation in the 40 member states jumped to a 25-year high of 5.8%.

The Australian dollar was little changed on Tuesday after the country published the latest retail sales and trade numbers. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the country’s retail sales jumped by 7.6% in November last year. That was a strong comeback after the sales rose by 4.9% in the previous month. Additional data showed that the country’s exports jumped by 2% in November after they dropped by 3% in the previous month. Imports increased by 6% in November after falling by 2% in October. This performance led to a trade surplus of about A$9.4 billion.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair moved sideways as investors waited for Powell’s testimony. It is trading at 1.1335, where it has been in the past few weeks. The pair is slightly below the important resistance level at 1.1365, where it struggled to move above last week. It is also at the same level as the 25-day moving average and is slightly below the parabolic SAR dots. Therefore, the pair will likely see some volatility during the American session today.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair retreated slightly as traders wait for the upcoming Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union. The pair declined to a low of 1.3575, which was lower than the intraday high of 1.3620. The pair remains above the ascending trendline shown in red. It also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average. The MACD is also above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bullish trend.

AUD/USD

The AUDUSD pair moved sideways after the latest Australian retail sales and trade numbers. The pair is trading at 0.7172, which is slightly below the key resistance at 0.7200. It moved below the 25-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It has also formed a bearish flag pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely break out lower on Tuesday or Wednesday.