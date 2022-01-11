European and American equities staged a relief rally as investors rushed to buy the dip ahead of Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearings. In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by about 80 points each. In Europe, the German DAX and Euro Stoxx 50 indices rose by over 1.20%. This performance also coincided with a sharp decline in American bond yields, with the 10 and 30-year yields falling to 1.76% and 2.07%, respectively. Analysts will be watching for key utterances by Jerome Powell, the current Fed chair, who will be grilled by American senators.
The US dollar moved sideways against key currencies ahead of Powell’s testimony. In it, he will likely be asked about what the bank intends to do about the rising consumer inflation in the US. He will also be grilled on the Fed’s assessment that inflation was transitory. Looking ahead, the US dollar will also react to statements by other Fed officials like Loretta Mester and Esther George. These statements will come a day ahead of the latest American consumer price index (CPI) data. Earlier today, the OECD said that inflation in the 40 member states jumped to a 25-year high of 5.8%.
The Australian dollar was little changed on Tuesday after the country published the latest retail sales and trade numbers. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the country’s retail sales jumped by 7.6% in November last year. That was a strong comeback after the sales rose by 4.9% in the previous month. Additional data showed that the country’s exports jumped by 2% in November after they dropped by 3% in the previous month. Imports increased by 6% in November after falling by 2% in October. This performance led to a trade surplus of about A$9.4 billion.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair moved sideways as investors waited for Powell’s testimony. It is trading at 1.1335, where it has been in the past few weeks. The pair is slightly below the important resistance level at 1.1365, where it struggled to move above last week. It is also at the same level as the 25-day moving average and is slightly below the parabolic SAR dots. Therefore, the pair will likely see some volatility during the American session today.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair retreated slightly as traders wait for the upcoming Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union. The pair declined to a low of 1.3575, which was lower than the intraday high of 1.3620. The pair remains above the ascending trendline shown in red. It also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average. The MACD is also above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bullish trend.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD pair moved sideways after the latest Australian retail sales and trade numbers. The pair is trading at 0.7172, which is slightly below the key resistance at 0.7200. It moved below the 25-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It has also formed a bearish flag pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely break out lower on Tuesday or Wednesday.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.