Global stocks were relatively mixed on Wednesday as investors refocused on the upcoming interest rate decisions. The Federal Reserve will go first later today and possibly increase its tapering. It will also provide hints that it will hike interest rates in 2022 in a bid to slow down inflation. The European Central Bank (ECB), Swiss National Bank (SNB), and the Bank of England (BOE) will deliver their rates decision on Thursday. Analysts expect that these banks will be a bit cautious because of the Omicron variant.

The British pound tilted upwards after the relatively strong UK consumer inflation data. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the country's headline CPI rose from 4.2% to 5.1% in November. This figure was higher than the median estimate of 4.7%. At the same time, the core consumer inflation rose from 3.4% to 4.0%. These numbers came a day after the UK published strong employment data. The country created thousands of jobs before the Omicron variant. Still, with the number of cases rising, there is a possibility that the BOE will be cautious tomorrow.

The price of crude oil retreated as concerns about demand remained. Analysts believe that the Omicron variant in several countries like the UK and China will impact demand. At the same time, the world will see a surplus, according to the latest report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The surplus will also be because of the recent decision by the US and other countries to release their strategic reserves. The prices will react to the latest data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

XAUUSD

The XAUUSD pair was little changed today as the focus shifted to the Fed decision. It is trading at 1769. On the four-hour chart, the pair is slightly below last week's high of 1791. The pair has moved below the 25-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator have dropped. Therefore, the pair will likely break out lower after the Fed decision.

EURUSD

The EURUSD pair moved sideways ahead of the latest Fed and ECB decision. The pair is trading at 1.1267, where it has been in the past few hours. It has also formed a bearish flag pattern. In price action analysis, a bearish flag pattern is usually a bearish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a neutral level, while the Stochastic oscillator is pointing lower. The pair will likely move lower in the next few hours.

USDCHF

The USDCHF pair tilted higher ahead of the Fed and SNB interest rate decisions. The pair is trading at 0.9250, which is slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It is also approaching the important resistance level at 0.9257, which was the highest level on Monday. It has also formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising in the near term.