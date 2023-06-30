Global stock indices end month, quarter and half year on a high

Share:

Stock indices across the globe had a much better first half performance than had been expected in January, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Major stock indices end H1 2023 on a high

“At the beginning of the year even the most optimistic forecasters had not expected to see as stellar a performance as has been seen year-to-date in many of the world's largest stock indices. In Asia and Europe several indices made new all-time record highs while in the US the Nasdaq 100 - tech mega cap heavy index - has risen by close to 40% in just six-months. The question is whether the second half of the year will look different as investors become increasingly complacent as shown by the ongoing "call" buying frenzy, volatility dropping to pre-Covid levels and as the CNN Fear and Greed Index remains in "extreme greed" territory."

Strong risk-on sentiment pushes assets higher

“Slowing US PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, and Eurozone inflation slipping to 17-month lows has led to risk-on sentiment as the first half of 2023 draws to a close. Investors don't seem to fret about rising Eurozone core inflation which points towards further monetary tightening by the ECB and continue to buy asset such as stocks and oil while selling the greenback and gold. "