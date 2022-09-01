The growing global crisis is finding its way into Australia.

Released today, Australian Manufacturing PMI is slowing sharply, and may soon be in contraction.

We have seen this with inflation, even though the RBA stated precisely that would not be the case, and we even saw it in our energy costs despite being a major gas exporter.

Globalisation worked. Until the world partied too hard on free money borrowed from our children. Now, globalisation means the quick and determined transference of economic ills and pain too.

A major gateway between the world and Australia is as always the currency market. The local currency is already down over 10% since last year’s highs, as ready to collapse rather quickly as it breaks through a perviously strong support level at around .6950.

Make no mistake, a global crisis is by no means good news for the Australian economy or the Australian dollar.

A much harsher economic future reality needs to be priced in, and as global investors begin to play major defence, one of the first exposures they will be keen to unwind is to the Australian dollar.

My forecast for this year, set back in December, was 65 cents. With risk to 58 cents in 2023.

That risk scenario, 58 cents, may need to be brought forward as the global de-leveraging away from financial market assets continues apace.

The mining industry may well have hedged forward their exposures significantly. Already during this sub 70 cent period. That could leave the currency dangerously exposed to a period of few buyers to absorb a global de-leveraging phenomenon.