Key highlights
China's imports unexpectedly fell in March as COVID-19 curbs across large parts of the country hampered freight arrivals and weakened domestic demand, while export growth slowed, prompting analysts to expect a worsening in trade in the second quarter.
Germany would face a sharp recession if gas supplies from Russia are suddenly cut off, the country's leading economic institutes said and the government said the war in Ukraine poses "substantial risks" for Europe's largest economy.
British consumer price inflation leaped to its highest level in three decades last month, intensifying the pressure on embattled PM Johnson and his FM Sunak to ease the cost-of-living squeeze. The annual inflation rate climbed to 7.0% in March from 6.2% in February, its highest since March 1992.
The yen fell to a 20-year low as the growing gap between rising U.S. bond yields and perpetually low ones in Japan continued to pressure the currency.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair ended up on the back of a firm dollar and weak global market sentiments. Additionally, disappointing inflation data from India that came in yesterday and a surge in crude oil prices too hurt the demand for the Indian rupee. Global risk aversion on fear of aggressive Fed rate hike created a selloff in the market and escalating fears of Russia-Ukraine wars dampened investors' sentiment creating safe haven demand for the dollar.
Global currency updates
The pound traded slightly higher against the US dollar on higher than expected UK inflation data amid the dragging Russia-Ukraine war. The UK's Office for National Statistics has reported the yearly CPI at 7%. This has raised the odds of an elevation in the interest rates by the BoE in May. Meanwhile, escalation fears in the Ukraine conflict are prevailing again, which are more real and 'closer' in time for the market, the sterling is under greater pressure again.
Euro traded up against the US dollar and kept cautious against the backdrop of the vacuum of news from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict and the upcoming ECB event. The war in Ukraine has weighed heavily on sentiment in Europe, with the German ZEW economic research institute stating that its economic sentiment index fell to -41.0 points from -39.3 in March. Meanwhile, the investors are eyeing the ECB meets due on Thursday and have difficulty balancing soaring consumer prices with these pressures on growth. Although little in the way of rate hikes is expected at this meeting, money markets are pricing in about 70 basis points of interest rate tightening by December.
Bond market
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield traded at 2.725% today, falling back from the over-three-year peak of 2.836% seen before the inflation data. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points when it next meets in May, while also starting to cut back its $9 trillion balance sheet. But the core data raised the possibility that the central bank might not need to be as aggressive in the second half of this year as originally expected. The domestic bond market continued to witness the selling pressure as the yields continue to surge for the fourth straight day. India's 10-Year bond yield closed the day 3 bps higher at 7.216%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended lower for the third consecutive session with Nifty below 17,500. The Sensex was down 0.41% at 58,339, and the Nifty was down 0.31% at 17,476. Losses in Nifty realty, media, and financial stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though the recovery in metal, pharma, and consumer durable stocks limited the downside. The Nifty Midcap 100 slipped a mere 0.03% while its smallcap counterpart rose 0.19%.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the 30-year bond auction."
Global shares were little changed, pausing after a six-day slump amid a mixed inflation picture, while supply concerns amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine helped push oil prices higher. European markets were mostly lower as investors digested a key inflation print from the U.S. and looked ahead to Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting.
