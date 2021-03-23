Prospects for international trade by 2030: Main messages

International trade has slowed down, mainly since the 2008 GFC, after having grown sharply in the previous decades on declining trade costs, trade liberalization, China integration into global markets...

International trade is expected to continue exhibiting a downbeat tone over the next decade ; the trade income elasticity will likely remain close to 1, well below the levels reached before the GFC.

Economic factors (such as cost differentials) will be less relevant drivers of trade than they have lately been, while geopolitical, regulatory, etc. issues will play a bigger and in general negative role.

There are positive prospects for high value services, including financial services, which will partially offset the expected moderation in goods trade, mainly in high tech, GVC intensive manufacturing.

Still, the positive spillovers of the expected service expansion may be constrained by the oligopolistic structure of some of its segments (such as ICT) and geographical concentration in some few places.

International trade will rely more on regional trade , which will present opportunities.

Expected disruptions, such as those sustainability driven, will also introduce opportunities.

Although prospects for trade are not bright, some factors could trigger more positive scenarios:

Better global governance , with a renewed boost to trade, regulatory harmonization (mainly on services, data)...

More significant technological gains , mainly due to automation, digitization and AI.

Openness and integration of new markets (Africa, India...)

The past evolution of international trade: Main stylized facts

Tracing the evolution of global trade openness reveals five distinct eras of globalisation 1 1870 1914 industrialisation 2 1914 45 interwar era of reduced trade integration, 3 1945 80 post war rebound, 4 1980 2008 liberalization led economic integration marked by Global Value Chains ( acceleration and the China and Emerging Asia integration into global trade, 5 2009 onwards era of post crisis slowbalization.

The steady growth in global intra industry trade since the early 1960 s has reflected a dual process of world wide structural convergence across economies and rising product complexity at industry level.

Between 1980 s and 2007 the ratio of average imports to GDP growth, or global trade income elasticity, was much above unity even reaching 2 reflecting the increasing fragmentation of production across the global, creating GVCs, thanks to reduced communication and transportation costs.

Global fragmentation of production, especially since 1990 s, is characterized by three major trends 1 A strong shift towards value being added by capital and high skilled labor in most GVCs, 2 advanced economies (AEs) increasingly specializing in activities carried out by high skilled workers 3 EMs specializing in capital intensive activities rise in capital share and a decline in share of low skilled labor in value added.

The drivers of GVC participation across countries, beyond factor endowments, include 1 liberal trade policy, 2 higher FDI presence, 3 better institutions, 4 political stability, 5 domestic market size, 7 lower tariff and non tariff barriers, 8 ICT advancement, 9 better logistics, 10 labor and capital intensity.

Download The Full Global